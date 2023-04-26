Los Angeles man accused of treating thousands of people without a medical license for years, DA says

Stephan Gevorkian, seen here in a DMV photo proved by the LA County District Attorney, was charged for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor after practicing on thousands of people and offering treatments for serious medical conditions.

 LA County District Attorney

A California man was charged last week for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of individuals, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced in a news release Monday.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, was charged with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification for several years at his clinic, Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, the release said.

