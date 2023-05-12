Three men await extradition to California from three states following their arrests in connection with a Los Angeles triple homicide earlier this year, the city's authorities announced Friday.

The three women were killed in the affluent Beverly Crest neighborhood near Beverly Hills on January 28 "were not the intended targets," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jonathan Tippet said at a news conference.

