A union representing school workers in Los Angeles plans to strike for three days next week with support from the district's teachers union, it said, setting up what could be a shutdown of the nation's second-largest school system.

Cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodians, teachers' assistants and other members of SEIU Local 99 -- Education Workers United -- voted to approve a strike next Tuesday through Thursday after nearly a year of negotiating with the Los Angeles Unified School District, it said.

