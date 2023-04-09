The union representing thousands of Los Angeles school workers has voted "overwhelmingly" to approve a new contract with the Los Angeles Unified School District after last month's three-day strike, union officials said in a news release Saturday.

More than 99% of Service Employees International Union Local 99 members voted to approve the new agreement in voting held between April 3 and 7, per the union, which represents about 30,000 Los Angeles school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other student services staff.

Recommended for you

CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Holly Yan, Elizabeth Wolfe and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags