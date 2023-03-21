A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other support staff will start a three-day strike Tuesday -- effectively stopping classes for more than a half million students.

Members of SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 99 will walk off the job after nearly a year of negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District failed to produce a contract resolution.

CNN's Camila Bernal, Sarah Moon and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

