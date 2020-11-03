ATLANTA – The Georgia Lottery set a record for profits during the first quarter, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
The lottery brought in almost $383.4 million during July, August and September, the most profitable quarter in the program’s history. That brought the total the lottery has transferred to education to about $22.7 billion.
“The Georgia Lottery continues to produce strong results for Georgia’s HOPE and Pre-K programs,” Kemp said. “Students and families throughout the Peach State benefit greatly from the Lottery's continued success, and we appreciate their hard work to support education in Georgia."
The Georgia Lottery’s record first quarter follows a record fiscal 2020 that generated more than $1.23 billion for HOPE and Pre-K.
“Our record first quarter provides a strong foundation to build upon for the remainder of the fiscal year,” Gretchen Corbin, the lottery’s president and CEO, said.
More than 1.9 million Georgia students have received HOPE during its 27-year history, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
