A Louisiana police officer was charged with negligent homicide after he crashed into a vehicle carrying three teenagers while in pursuit of a suspect in a different vehicle during a high-speed chase, according to the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Louisiana.

Addis Police Department Officer, David Cauthron, 42, was arrested on New Year's Day in connection with the crash that killed Caroline Gill, 16, and Maggie Dunn, 17, a statement from District Attorney Tony Clayton says. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was also in the vehicle and is in critical condition.

