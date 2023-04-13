Louisville mass shooting victim had just moved to city two weeks earlier for new bank job

Mourners gather Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center during a vigil for the victims of Monday's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Timothy D. Easley/AP

The daughter of Juliana Farmer, one of the five victims of the mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, said Wednesday night her mother had just moved to Louisville two weeks prior for a new job.

"This monster took away my mother, and I'm hurt because my mother moved here to help me, a single mom with four kids. I only got two weeks with her here in Louisville ... a city she knew nothing about," Alia Chambers told CNN. "I'm heartbroken. I hated him. I hated him but I forgive him because my mama is in a better place."

