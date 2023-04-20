The shooter who killed five co-workers at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank this month left two very extensive notes -- one in his home and one found on him after police killed him in a shootout, according to two law enforcement sources.

The notes reveal that part of the shooter's goal was to show how easy it was in America for someone dealing with a serious mental illness to buy an assault-style weapon, the sources said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags