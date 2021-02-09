ALBANY -- The public is invited to celebrate love through the centuries Saturday at Thronateeska Heritage Center from 10 a.m. until noon.
The attraction will create Valentines to share with loved ones. Participants will get to make feather pens, created aged letters, dabble in Morse code and decorate a sweet treat. The event is geared toward ages 7-12.
This event is free, but limited to the first 15 participants. Parents are encouraged to bring addresses of loved ones (friends and family members) so their letters can be mailed from Thronateeska on Saturday.
