ATLANTA — The low-income home energy assistance program, administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, will be available Nov. 1.
This federally-funded program assists low-income, elderly and disabled Georgians with heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.
Beginning Nov. 1, residents aged 65 and older or those who are homebound can apply for assistance. All other eligible residents may apply for assistance beginning Dec. 2.
Funds are administered through local community action agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.
In 2019, the LIHEAP program spent more than $66 million to assist more than 191,425 clients with their heating bills. Depending on income and household size, those who qualified for the program received between $350 and $400 toward their home heating.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $23,776; the income threshold for a household of five is $53,040.
Those seeking assistance must contact their local community action agencies. All applicants must provide the following:
— Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating providers;
— Social Security numbers for each member of the household;
— Proof of citizenship for each member of the household;
— Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household;
— Proof of income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance;
— Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.
For more information on the program, contact DFCS at (404) 657-3426. To find a community action agency nearby, visit georgiacaa.org.