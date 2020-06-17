TIFTON -- Lowe’s of Tifton recently donated 2,000 KN95 personal protective masks to Southwell for use at its hospitals, clinics and outpatient centers. From left, Lowe’s Store Manager Corbin Neeley, Southwell Vice President of Outreach and Development Chris Efaw, Lowe’s Assistant Store Manager Phil Shiflet, and Lowe’s District Asset Protection Manager Robert Williamson were part of the delivery. “Southwell thanks Lowe’s for this generous donation,” said Efaw. “We appreciate the community partnership and sharing of resources during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
