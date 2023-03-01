lynn miller.jpg

Lynn Miller

 Special Photo: ATC

ALBANY – Lynn Miller assumed the Albany Technical College dean for academic affairs position Wednesday in the college's Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation and Engineering Division.

Miller has more than 14 years of combined experience in secondary and post-secondary education. She began her teaching career at Albany High School and has been a Criminal Justice Technology Instructor at Albany Technical College for the last 11 years.

