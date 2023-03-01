ALBANY – Lynn Miller assumed the Albany Technical College dean for academic affairs position Wednesday in the college's Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation and Engineering Division.
Miller has more than 14 years of combined experience in secondary and post-secondary education. She began her teaching career at Albany High School and has been a Criminal Justice Technology Instructor at Albany Technical College for the last 11 years.
“I am ready for this role and challenge," Miller said in an ATC news release. "I have essentially been supervising, managing and leading people throughout my career. I am excited to be offered an opportunity to continue my love for people and passion for teaching at Albany Technical College in a brand-new way."
Miller began her career in criminal justice as a patrol officer with the Dougherty County Police Department. Within a few years, she advanced to a position with the Albany Probation and Parole Offices. Over the years, Miller supervised a wide range of offenders, including her assignment as team leader for an elite group of officers who specialized in sex offender supervision. She also served as midnight team leader for a disaster response team that provided security for Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus in 2007 when an EF-3 tornado ripped through the facility.
At the time of her resignation from the Albany Probation Office, Miller was an assistant chief, supervising a team of probation officers and administrative staff.
Miller started her teaching career at Albany High School in 2009. She was responsible for establishing and expanding the school's Law and Justice Program. Her teaching skills led to countless student success stories. She still has regular contact with many of her students from Albany High.
Shortly after joining Albany Technical College as a criminal justice instructor, Miller sought the acquisition of historic courtroom furnishings formerly utilized by the United States Middle District Court, housed in the United States Post Office location on West Broad Avenue. She was instrumental in the success of the two-year project from start to finish. The courtroom is utilized not only as a hands-on lab for students but serves as a community court location for the city of Albany Municipal Court.
In 2017, Miller was awarded the Rick Perkins Teacher of the Year award for Albany Technical College. Also in 2017, she and her colleague, Lakesha Boone, with the assistance of officers from the Albany Police Department, trained a team of students that won first place in crime scene investigation at the Georgia Skills USA Competition. The team went on to compete at the Skills USA National Championship in Louisville, Ky.
In 2018 Miller was selected to attend the Technical College System of Georgia Master Teacher Experience, a weeklong seminar held in states throughout the country originated by Roger Garrison in 1962 in Portland, Maine. For the last three years, Miller has been the chairperson of the Criminal Justice Technology Program, where she was not only responsible for teaching but many other duties, such as supervising adjunct personnel and managing the budget.
Miller graduated high school from Riverview Academy in Albany. She continued her education at Valdosta State University, where she obtained a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice. She furthered her education at Troy State University and obtained a master of science degree in Management and Leadership.
Miller is a lifelong resident of Albany. Her older daughter, Morgan, is a registered nurse specializing in neonatal care. Her younger daughter, Madison, is an educator specializing in human resource development.