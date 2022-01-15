MACON – The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia and local law enforcement leaders are asking citizens to report the whereabouts of the most wanted fugitives identified by Macon Regional Crimestoppers.
The fugitives are wanted for charges ranging from malice murder to aggravated assault, rape, armed robbery, trafficking an elder person, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in seven Middle Georgia counties. To view the list of wanted persons, visit crimestop.us/top-most-wanted/.
Citizens can safely and anonymously report tips at 1-877-68CRIME. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List and up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives. Since 2000, MRCS has issued $1,034,973 in rewards to tipsters, leading to 10,192 criminal cases cleared.
All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.
“Macon Regional Crimestoppers offers a safe way for citizens to help reduce violent crime by reporting the whereabouts of the most wanted fugitives,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “It’s a simple and rewarding way for people to make our region safer. I want to thank the community volunteers and participating law enforcement agencies involved with Macon Regional Crimestoppers for their ongoing support.”
“2022 marks Macon Regional Crimestoppers' fourth year publicizing the Top 15 Most Wanted fugitives," the group's chairman, Warren Selby, said in a news release. "This program has a tremendous success rate of about 88% fugitives captured -- a testament to the community’s support and its unified desire to see violent crime cease. As we move forward in the new year, we will continue to rely on the public’s help with locating these violent offenders.
“We are thankful for our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law enforcement serving our area as we all work together to make our community safer.”
Macon Regional Crimestoppers is a local nonprofit dedicated to increasing the safety of citizens, serving Bibb, Baldwin, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Crawford, Monroe and Peach counties. The organization partners with law enforcement agencies and community groups to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests. To learn more about Macon Regional Crimestoppers, visit www.crimestop.us.
