MACON – Three individuals have pleaded guilty to various federal charges resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution centered in Macon.
Chadrick Purnell, 43, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Wednesday. Purnell faces a maximum OF 10 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.
Co-defendant Jermaine White, 33, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility on Feb. 15. White faces a maximum four years of imprisonment for each count to be followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.
Co-defendant Jasper Blackshear, 57, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base on Dec. 16, 2021. Blackshear faces a maximum 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.
“These cases were made possible by investigative leads generated from ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, known as NIBIN," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The use of this system allows law enforcement to strategically focus their efforts to areas with the greatest density of shootings. Reducing violent crime is a top priority for the entire middle Georgia community. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to maximize every resource at our disposal to achieve this common goal.”
“NIBIN is proven technology that is an important tool in linking the criminal use of firearms with the actual trigger puller,” ATF acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Stricklin said. “In this case, NIBIN allowed us to work with our local partners to identify and take these violent offenders off the street.”
“These arrests and convictions show what technology, teamwork and street level investigations can accomplish," Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis said. "The partnership between ATF agents and Bibb investigators as well as the NIBIN technology has been essential in bringing these gunslingers to justice."
According to court documents, law enforcement used data compiled from NIBIN to identify locations where shell casings were collected from shooting events in Macon. These shooting events were then overlayed on a map, and teams of confidential informants and undercover agents investigated criminal activity in the areas with high density shootings. From May to July 2021, Purnell, Blackshear and White were under investigation.
During this time, undercover agents and confidential informants purchased nine firearms and crack cocaine from Purnell, who is a convicted felon. The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number. For more information on NIBIN, visit https://www.atf.gov/firearms/national-integrated-ballistic-information-network-nibin.
These cases are being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.