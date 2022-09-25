Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

 Special Photo

MACON — A Macon resident with a criminal history that includes an armed robbery conviction admitted in court that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin as a result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking in middle Georgia.

Adrian Howard, 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin before U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell. Howard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

