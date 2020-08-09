MACON – A convicted felon was sentenced to 120 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms and distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said in a news release.
Ulysee Sams Jr., 39, of Macon was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Sams’ residence on May 15, 2018, seizing two pistols, a rifle with a large capacity magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition, plus a quantity of methamphetamine. Sams has a criminal record and was convicted in the Superior Court of Bibb County in May 2007 for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. Sams admitted he intended to distribute the methamphetamine for profit.
“Gun crimes mean hard time in the federal system," Peeler said. "It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. It is also illegal for drug dealers to possess firearms for use in their drug dealing business. The penalty for illegally possessing a firearm is a lengthy prison sentence without parole. I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their work in this case.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes prosecuted the case for the government.
