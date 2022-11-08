Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook.

Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Fitch faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine per each count of sending threatening communications. He faces a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for extortion. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb.1.

