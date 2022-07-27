MACON – Members of the Macon Reentry Coalition, a collaborative effort among community and law enforcement organizations focused on addressing the needs of people who were once incarcerated by helping them find jobs and successfully return to society, are calling for interested persons to join the group.
The Macon Reentry Coalition’s mission is to enhance public safety by reducing recidivism of returning citizens. Through its partnerships, the coalition assists with housing, employment, transportation, substance abuse counseling and other individualized needs. The MRC is seeking additional members from every segment of the community, including health care, business, faith-based and other nonprofit groups. MRC meets monthly via Zoom; in-person meetings will begin in September.
“Removing barriers to successful re-entry for returning individuals is an important part of the Justice Department’s mission to keep our country safe and pursue equal justice under the law,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Our communities will be safer when we offer the necessary support, which previously incarcerated people need to secure housing, find employment, access health care and address other basic needs that are difficult to locate after prison, contributing to recidivism. The Macon Reentry Coalition is doing the important work of offering an access point for returning citizens in middle Georgia.”
“Over the years the MRC and its partners have worked to develop a dynamic and diverse network of partners to help meet the very challenging needs of our returning citizens," Todd Robinson, the CEO of MRC and the executive director of The Next Step Recovery Ministries in Macon, said. "However, there is still much work ahead. The vast majority of our returning citizens are hard-working, skilled and willing to learn. They want to succeed. We are looking for partners who want to work in the same direction. Returning citizens who find purpose and productivity tend to not re-offend.”
Currently, a mix of federal, state and local agencies, houses of worship, philanthropic organizations, community resource partners, businesses and advocates are members of the MRC.
Founded by the Macon U.S. Probation Office, the Macon Reentry Coalition is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
