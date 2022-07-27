MACON – Members of the Macon Reentry Coalition, a collaborative effort among community and law enforcement organizations focused on addressing the needs of people who were once incarcerated by helping them find jobs and successfully return to society, are calling for interested persons to join the group.

The Macon Reentry Coalition’s mission is to enhance public safety by reducing recidivism of returning citizens. Through its partnerships, the coalition assists with housing, employment, transportation, substance abuse counseling and other individualized needs. The MRC is seeking additional members from every segment of the community, including health care, business, faith-based and other nonprofit groups. MRC meets monthly via Zoom; in-person meetings will begin in September.

