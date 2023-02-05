Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

A Macon resident has been sentenced to serve 34 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook.

 File Photo

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., has been sentenced to serve 34 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook.

Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, was sentenced to serve 34 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after Fitch previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tags