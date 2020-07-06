MACON -- The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced Monday that the historic Hay House will open for limited daily tours starting Tuesday.
To protect visitors and staff, heightened health and safety measures are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. For a trouble-free visit, the Historic Trusts asks visitors to follow these guidelines and procedures:
-- Online reservations: The Trust strongly encourages visitors to make online reservations to expedite tours and to reduce interaction at the entry to the House. Interested persons may use the online portal to reserve a tour. Without a reservation, be advised that the facility cannot guarantee that a tour will be available when you arrive.
-- Social Distancing: Unrelated guests will be expected to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. All tours are guided by trained docents who are available to answer questions during and after the tour and to help maintain social distancing.
-- Face Coverings: All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings during tours of the House. No exceptions. Disposable masks are available for purchase at cost if needed.
-- Tour group limit: Tour groups will be limited to 10 people.
-- Heightened cleaning procedures: Hand sanitizer is available at entry and throughout the House for public use. Staff will clean frequently touched areas regularly throughout the day.
-- Certification and Release of Liability: Visitors will be required to read and sign a certification and release of liability. As part of the waiver, visitors must self-certify that they have none of the symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.
