click 3.JPG

Georgia Highway Safety Director Allen Poole

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced this week that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2023 grant year.

MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and underage drinking with its Power of Parents and Power of You(th) programs. The grant provides much-needed funding to reduce the occurrence of drunk and drugged driving throughout Georgia by providing DUI prevention initiatives for law enforcement, education, and community groups.

