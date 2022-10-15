ATLANTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced this week that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2023 grant year.
MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and underage drinking with its Power of Parents and Power of You(th) programs. The grant provides much-needed funding to reduce the occurrence of drunk and drugged driving throughout Georgia by providing DUI prevention initiatives for law enforcement, education, and community groups.
MADD also will utilize these resources to support GOHS campaigns such as Hands Across the Border, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Click It or Ticket, and law enforcement recognition events, including MADD Georgia’s annual Golden Shield Honors and Quad Awards. MADD Georgia program staff will serve as lead team members on the state’s Impaired Driving Task Forces.
“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with all of our highway safety partners to reverse the increase in traffic deaths we have seen in the United States in the last two years, and the goal of this project is to prevent crashes and save lives on our roads,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “We ask everyone to join the mission of saving lives on our roads by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, staying off the phone when driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
The grant period for this award is Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50% and promote designating a non-drinking driver.