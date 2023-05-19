Magnitude 2.2 earthquake rattles parts of New York and New Jersey early Friday morning, USGS says

A view of the city of Yonkers, in New York state, where residents felt an earthquake early morning on Friday, May 19.

 Mark Vergari/The Journal News/USA Today Network

(CNN) — A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was felt in parts of New York and New Jersey early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey told CNN.

The earthquake occurred at 2 a.m. around northwest Yonkers and along the Hudson River in New York, and was felt in New Jersey, according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist at the USGS’s National Information Center in Golden, Colorado.

