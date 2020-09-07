AMERICUS – Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark R. Todd reported significant progress at the Midway campus since the facility's first positive COVID-19 case on July 6, with 60 residents now recovered.
“We began our fight against COVID-19 six months ago on March 9 by educating staff across the organization and implementing precautions to protect residents," Todd said in a news release. "In spite of those efforts, some residents still became ill.
“Last week, we reported that 28 Midway campus residents had recovered. To have that number more than double in a week is an answer to prayer and a testament to all of the hard work by our employees, private and public partners, and the residents. As of today, all residents currently residing in the facility who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovered from the virus."
In other good news, Todd reported no new resident cases at any of its nine campuses, and only two new employee cases.
The Americus Nursing Center continues to report two COVID-positive residents are receiving care in-house, and none is hospitalized with the virus. Thirty-four residents have recovered. Eight have passed away since the facility's first positive case on March 22.
The Americus Retirement Center and the Mattie Marshall Memory Care program in Americus once again report no new resident or employee cases.
The Columbus East campus also reported no new resident or employee cases this week. Thirty-three residents have recovered, and eight have passed away from the virus since the first positive case was reported on May 27. One hundred percent of the residents who previously tested positive who remain in the facility have recovered.
At Columbus West, there have been six resident cases since the pandemic began. Four residents have recovered, and two have passed away since our first positive case on July 6. All residents who tested positive currently in the facility have recovered from the virus, and there have been no new employee cases.
The Columbus Assisted Living program continues to report that there have been no new cases among either residents or employees.
Magnolia Manor’s Marion County campus once again reports no new resident or employee cases. Sixteen residents have recovered, and there are no positive cases receiving care in-house or in the hospital. Since our first positive case on May 5, Magnolia Manor reports the campus has experienced three deaths. All of the residents who tested positive still in the facility have recovered.
Magnolia Manor South in Moultrie once again reported no new campus resident or employee cases. Seven residents previously tested positive. All were asymptomatic with possible false positive results, and all are now classified as recovered.
Magnolia Manor on the Coast in Richmond Hill also continues to report no new resident or employee cases. Previously, one resident and two employees tested positive.
The St. Simons Nursing Center identified no new resident cases this week. Twenty-four residents have now recovered. Fourteen have passed away since our first positive case on July 26. No new employee cases were identified. All residents testing positive that remain in the facility have recovered.
The St. Simons Assisted Living program reports no new positive resident or employee cases this week. There are no COVID-positive residents receiving care in-house, but one is hospitalized. One resident has recovered, and one has passed away since our first positive case on Aug. 26.
Magnolia Manor of St. Marys reports no new resident cases and one new employee case this week.
Magnolia Manor’s Macon campus has again reported no new resident or employee cases.
The organization has regularly reported that any staff with symptoms are placed on leave and must be cleared before returning to work. Residents testing positive receive care on campus with separation from other residents to help control the spread. Strict infection control protocols are utilized across the organization, including the use of PPE, UVL in our air systems and regular testing for residents and employees.
Magnolia Manor continues to follow all guidelines recommended by the CDC, CMS and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As a 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit, Magnolia Manor welcomes donations, which are tax deductible as allowed by law.
