Magnus White, a ‘rising star’ of American cycling, dies aged 17 after being hit by vehicle while training

Magnus White died during a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said.

 From USA Cycling

(CNN) — American cyclist Magnus White, hailed as a “rising star” of the sport, has died in a training accident in Boulder, Colorado, at the age of 17, USA Cycling announced on Sunday.

The governing body said that White was preparing to compete in the cross-country discipline at the junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0