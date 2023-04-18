Maine authorities have detained a person of interest and continue to investigate after two shooting incidents that appear to be connected left at least four people dead and three others injured, state police said.

Maine State Police responded Tuesday morning to a home in Bowdoin, Maine, where they found four people dead inside, state police Lt. Randall Keaten said in a news conference.

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.

