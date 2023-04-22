Maine's environmental health agency is warning a rail network that it will take over cleanup efforts at the site of a train derailment that happened last weekend near Rockwood -- a village that borders Maine's largest lake -- if the company doesn't make improvements to meet its standards.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail network did not follow directions established by the department and spilled an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel into the surrounding environment and nearby waters in Somerset County during its cleanup of a fright train derailment.

Recommended for you

CNN's Nicki Brown and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags