ALBANY -- Even in the midst of a pandemic, compounded recently by the indefinite closing of Dougherty County’s courthouse, life’s moments -- including weddings -- go on.
After a water leak at the Dougherty County Judicial building, which flooded much of the building, was threatening to cancel Magistrate Court wedding ceremonies for a second week, the staff decided to move the nuptials outdoors. About six weddings were scheduled for Friday at the scenic fountain in front of the 225 Pine Ave. Albany-Dougherty Government Center.
A leak from a water line feeding a coffee machine in the Judicial Building, discovered on the morning of April 4, caused extensive damage and forced the county to close it to the public and staff whose offices were damaged.
“We met on Monday with staff over at the jail in the conference room to discuss how best to mediate and move forward,” Magistrate Court Judge Victoria Johnson said. “With the courthouse closed to the public, we wanted to make sure we could serve the public and do everything that we could do in a safe way."
Magistrate judges are holding some court hearings at the Dougherty County Jail and issuing arrest and search warrants for law enforcement officers at the same location.
Dougherty County officials were still assessing the full extent of the damage and said they did not know when the Judicial Building can be re-opened or the total cost for repairs.
One of the ideas for continuing to serve the public was holding outdoor weddings for couples whose ceremonies were canceled on April 9 or who wanted to schedule for this week.
Chief Magistrate Judge Baxter Howell had officiated at weddings outdoors on at least one occasion, Johnson said, and the fountain area was chosen as a pleasant site for the occasion.
“We’re looking forward to making the best of a bad situation,” Johnson said. “It’s a good plan, especially with the way things are.”
Prior to the closing of the courthouse building, judges were holding weddings in large courtrooms, when they were available, to maintain social distancing and minimize the chance of transmission of the novel coronavirus.
The outdoor setting continued to provide a safe environment while minimizing delays for couples. Howell and Johnson decided to hold ceremonies on opposite sides of the fountain or, in the event of rain, under a covered area.
“The clerk contacted (the couples), and they said they were willing to change their location,” Johnson said.
Magistrate Court judges do not charge for the ceremonies, but couples do pay a fee for a marriage license through Dougherty Probate Court.
The marriage ceremonies typically take from between five and 10 minutes.
“Some people are in full gowns, and some are in shorts and T-shirts,” Johnson said. “Some are just the couple and one person, and some will come with as many people as we will allow.”
