A male student shot and wounded two faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday and then fled the scene, spurring a citywide search for his whereabouts, according to city officials.

The shooting at East High School was reported at about 9:50 a.m., and police and medical responders arrived on the scene "very quickly" to find two adult men with gunshot wounds, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

