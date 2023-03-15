A man who in 2021 was an Army trainee in South Carolina was found not guilty by reason of insanity last week in connection with an alleged hijacking of a school bus with 18 elementary students onboard.

Jovan Collazo, who is now 25, had been accused of getting on a bus headed to a Columbia elementary school on May 6, 2021, with an unloaded rifle and telling the driver he didn't want to hurt him but he wanted him to take him to the next town.

