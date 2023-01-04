A 41-year-old California man faces multiple charges after he allegedly drove off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway with his wife and two children, authorities said.

All four occupants of the Tesla survived the crash Monday after the car plunged 250 to 300 feet below the road it was on and into a rocky beach area known as Devil's Slide, about 20 miles south of San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.

CNN's Brandon Griggs and Faith Karimi contributed to this report.

