Man accused of killing 2 police officers and a deputy dies in Kentucky jail

Lance Storz, the man accused of killing two police officers and a deputy in Kentucky last June, has died in jail. Seen here is a photo of Storz taken at his booking in 2022.

A man accused of killing two police officers and a deputy in Kentucky last June has died in jail, the Pikeville Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Lance Storz, 50, was found unresponsive shortly after 6:30 a.m. ET Tuesday at the Pike County Detention Center, police said.

