Chunli Zhao entered the pleas for seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the January 23 killings in Half Moon Bay, which a prosecutor has said comprised the deadliest attack in San Mateo County's history.
Authorites said Zhao, a Chinese citizen who was 66 at the time, shot five people at a mushroom farm where he worked -- killing four -- and fatally shot three more at a farm about 2 miles away. Five of the seven killed were Chinese citizens, China's consulate in San Francisco said.
The suspect was a "coworker or former coworker" of the victims at each shooting site, and evidence pointed to the attack being an instance of workplace violence in which specific people were targeted, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has said.
During Thursday's swift court proceeding, Zhao spoke through a Mandarin interpreter. After his public defense attorneys asked for time to go through evidence, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill set the next court hearing for May 3.
Zhao was seen looking down in court for most of the hearing when he wasn't speaking with his interpreter.
Zhao spoke in Mandarin during the 15-minute interview on January 26, according to the news outlet. CNN did not confirm independently what Zhao said in the interview and reached out to his attorneys for comment.
Zhao said he wasn't in his right mind and didn't know "what was happening mentally" when the shootings occurred, NBC Bay Area News reported. Zhao also expressed remorse and said he regrets the attacks, the outlet reported.
Statements the suspect made to law enforcement "were consistent with what he told the reporters," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told CNN, referring to the NBC Bay Area News interview.