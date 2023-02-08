Man accused of killing an off-duty New York police officer who was trying to buy an SUV has been charged with murder

NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was off duty and trying to buy an SUV when he was shot on February 4, authorities said.

 NYPD

The suspect in the shooting death of off-duty New York Police Department officer Adeed Fayaz has been charged with murder, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Randy Jones, 38, was arraigned Wednesday and did not enter a plea. He was remanded to police custody, according to the DA's office.

