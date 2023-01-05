Man accused of smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in chocolate toy capsules

An Irish national is facing drug charges in Australia after allegedly importing about 4.2 ounces of cocaine in chocolate toy capsules.

 Australian Border Force

An Irish national is facing drug charges in Australia after allegedly importing about 120 grams (4.2 ounces) of cocaine inside six, internally concealed Kinder Surprise capsules, according to authorities.

Inside milk chocolate Kinder Surprise eggs are non-edible, yellow capsules which each contain a small plastic toy.

