Chinese authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing three people and injuring six in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southern Jiangxi province Wednesday, according to local public security officials.

Police said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Liu Xiaohui, fled to a mountainous area in a neighboring county after the attack, triggering a search by more than 1,000 police officers.

