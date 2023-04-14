Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday from a venue where he was giving an outdoor speech after an "explosion-like sound" at the scene.

Video footage released by Japan's public broadcaster NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident. The footage showed multiple men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground. Other pictures showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida's direction.

