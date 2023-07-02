(CNN) — Authorities have launched a murder investigation after six people died and one person was critically injured in a house fire in Green Pond, South Carolina, Sunday, the county sheriff says.

Officers found the bodies after responding to reports of a fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The survivor was airlifted to a local hospital.

