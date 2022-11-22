The man accused of driving an SUV into a Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store, killing one person and injuring 20 others, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, a prosecutor's office tweeted Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a tweet without providing a date and time.

CNN's Braden Walker and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

