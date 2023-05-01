Authorities have arrested and charged with arson a man whom federal prosecutors said is responsible for setting fires at two Minneapolis mosques last month, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

Jackie Rahm Little, 36, also known as Joel Arthur Tueting, was arrested by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Saturday before being taken into federal custody a day later by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the release said.

