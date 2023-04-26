An accused MS-13 gang member has been arrested in Holiday, Florida, and charged in what the sheriff described as a "demonic" murder of an Uber Eats delivery driver whose remains were found dismembered at the suspect's home last week, according to investigators.

Oscar Solis, 30, a resident of the home where the driver made his final stop, was arrested and preliminarily charged Monday with murder while engaged in a robbery after investigators uncovered the victim's remains in trash bags at the home, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference Tuesday.

