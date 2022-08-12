The man being investigated for possibly planning to harm an Iranian journalist and activist was indicted on a firearms charge, according to a document unsealed Thursday.

Khalid Mehdiyev was charged by a federal grand jury with possessing a firearm with an "obliterated" serial number, according to the indictment. Mehdiyev was driving away late last month from the neighborhood where Masih Alinejad lives when he failed to stop at a stop sign. A criminal complaint says New York police officers found him driving without a license since his had been suspended.

Recommended for you

CNN's Josh Campbell and Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.