Man charged with 2 hate crimes after allegedly shooting 2 Jewish men in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police conducted an "exhaustive" search before finding the suspect, authorities said.

Police in Los Angeles have charged a man with two hate crimes after he allegedly shot two different Jewish men earlier this week, US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a news conference Friday.

The 28-year-old is accused of targeting and shooting two Jewish men "because they were Jewish or he believed them to be Jewish" and was "motivated by hate," Estrada said.

