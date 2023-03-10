The man convicted of killing fellow college student Kristin Smart in 1996 faces the possibility of life in prison at a hearing Friday in California court.

Paul Flores, 46, was found guilty in October of the first-degree murder of Smart, whose body has never been located. He awaits sentencing of 25 years to life in prison.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Paul Vercammen, Cheri Mossburg, Amir Vera and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

