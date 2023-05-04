Manhattan prosecutors are conducting a "rigorous ongoing investigation" into the death of a man seen in video being put in a chokehold by another rider on the New York subway.

Jordan Neely, 30, died Monday due to "compression of neck (chokehold)," a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, but that determination is not a ruling on intent or culpability, which is for the criminal justice system to consider, the spokesperson said.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

