A man has been charged with aiding and abetting extortion threats and conspiracy after he placed fireworks disguised as a bomb on the campus of Harvard University, according to a federal criminal complaint.

William Giordani told authorities he had responded to an April 11 Craigslist ad from the parent of a Harvard student asking for help delivering some items to his eldest son, the complaint said. The gig offered to pay $300, according to the complaint.

CNN's Claudia Domingez contributed to this report.

