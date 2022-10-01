A 43-year-old man died Friday after being slashed on the neck during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway train, the New York Police Department said.
The victim, identified as Tommy Bailey, was pronounced dead at a local hospital in what police said was the sixth homicide in the city subway system this year. There were six homicides in the subways during the same period in 2021.
Police responded to a 911 call about an assault on a male at the Atlantic Avenue Subway station about 9 p.m. Friday. The victim was slashed on board a southbound L train, police said.
Police are seeking the suspect, who fled the scene. It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.
While NYPD stats show a slight decline this year in overall crime in the transit system, there has been a increase in rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny.
In July, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a fight inside a Manhattan subway station, police said. The dispute began on the street and moved down to the station, according to police.
