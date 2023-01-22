The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene following a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Recommended for you

CNN's John Miller, Paul P. Murphy, Michelle Watson, Sarah Moon, Jeff Winter, Casey Tolan and Scott Glover contributed to this report.

Tags