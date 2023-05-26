Man indicted on murder charge in rapper Takeoff’s shooting death

Patrick Xavier Clark, has been indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, according to court records.

 Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle/AP

(CNN) — A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday indicted a man on a murder charge in connection with last year’s shooting death of Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos.

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested in connection with the death in December.

CNN’s Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

