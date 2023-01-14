A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Pennsylvania, had been on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list since June 2022. Police say Baltimore killed Kendell Jerome Cook at Cook's barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in May 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News